Grab Every Tissue You Can Find & Watch The First Look At This Is Us Season Two!

Grab Every Tissue You Can Find & Watch The First Look At This Is Us Season Two!

8/23/2017 4:25 PM ET

Consider our cold hearts thawed.

The first look at season two of This Is Us shows us a scene where Randall (played by Sterling K. Brown) confronts his mother (Mandy Moore) about his "complicated" adoption.

We weren't expecting to have a complete meltdown at work today, but here we are.

Grab your tissues and get ready for the new season airing September 26 on NBC in the teaser clip (above)!!

