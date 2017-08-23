Grab Every Tissue You Can Find & Watch The First Look At This Is Us Season Two!

It's finally here! Get an exclusive look at Season 2 of #ThisIsUs. Don't miss the season premiere Tuesday, September 26 at 9/8c on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/cIrG8cM6zd

— This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) August 23, 2017

Consider our cold hearts thawed.

The first look at season two of This Is Us shows us a scene where Randall (played by Sterling K. Brown) confronts his mother (Mandy Moore) about his "complicated" adoption.

We weren't expecting to have a complete meltdown at work today, but here we are.

Grab your tissues and get ready for the new season airing September 26 on NBC in the teaser clip (above)!!

