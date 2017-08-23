Don't Be Tardy returns to Bravo October 6 on 8 p.m. ET with its sixth season, and it's already looking very intense!

It was unclear what viewers would see of Kim Zolciak Biermann's son Kash and his horrifying dog bite incident, but the new trailer released Wednesday seems to show a lot.

Security footage from inside the house show the dramatics of Kim and Kroy Biermann taking their young son to the hospital!

Video: Hollywood Medium Picks Up On Kim's Past Stroke!

The clip also shows the family's happier times, like when the parents decided to renew their vows with their loved ones by their sides. It's actually pretty beautiful!

Ch-ch-check out the season six trailer (below) and let us know if U'll be tuning in:

[Image via Bravo.]