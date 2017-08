Congrats, Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell!

The Teen Mom couple — who have been together for over 12 years — celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Tuesday! Congrats!

Related: Kailyn Lowry Shares First Adorable Family Pics With Her Boys Since Giving Birth!

In honor of the special day, the MTV star shared a sweet message to his bride on Instagram, saying:

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY babe @catelynnmtv we have been together for 12 years & now 2 of those years we have been married. I am so lucky to have found you when I did. I love you SO much! #HappyAnniversaryA post shared by Tyler Baltierra (@tylerbaltierramtv) on Aug 22, 2017 at 8:12am PDT

Precious!

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: catelynn lowell, instagram, love line, mtv, reality tv, teen mom, tyler baltierra