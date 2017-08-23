Yolanda Hadid Contemplated Killing Herself During The Height Of Her Lyme Disease Battle

There's no denying that Yolanda Hadid's health struggle has been crippling for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum.

As you likely know, the Bravolebrity has been battling Lyme disease for the last five years and has raised quite a bit of awareness about the tick-borne illness. While Miz Hadid has emerged as a major health advocate amid this struggle, she once contemplated suicide due to the severity of her sickness.

Gigi and Bella Hadid's momma detailed this troubling moment in her soon-to-be released memoir, Believe Me: My Battle with the Invisibility of Lyme Disease.

Apparently, Yolanda almost gave up her fight two years after her diagnosis. At this point in her life, Hadid was struggling with joint pain, exhaustion, insomnia, and anxiety. She was once even bed ridden for 22 hours straight.

While on vacation in Florida with then husband David Foster, Yolanda recalled in her book:

"I take off my clothes and slip into the dark blue ocean, which is cool and comforting. The waves gently wash over my naked body, and I can feel the current tugging at me. Tears pour out of my eyes, roll across my cheeks, and meld with the salt water as I try to still my mind to become one with the water's ebb and flow."

Intense stuff. She continued:

"God please just take me away in a wave. I can't live like this one more day. Please carry my body away. I just want to disappear. My next thought is a clear image of my three children. It shifts my consciousness immediately and that's the only thing that keeps me from letting myself drift and drown."

We're not sure anyone knew the extent of Yolanda's pain. Thankfully, the 53-year-old is now in what "feels like remission" and is more focused than ever to wage war on Lyme disease. In case you forgot, two of Yolanda's children, Bella and Anwar Hadid, have been diagnosed with Lyme disease too.

Hadid also relayed:

"As difficult as these past five years have been, I am so grateful that this journey has led me to living in the light. I have had it all and lost it all, only to realize that less is more, money can't buy you health or happiness, and one day at a time is good enough."

What an inspiration. We're sure Yolanda's doubters are kicking themselves right about now.

Be sure to snag a copy of Yo's book when it drops on September 12.

