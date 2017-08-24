Home Videos Photos Shop
Someone Got Aaron Carter's Phone Number And Is Non-Stop Harassing Him!

8/24/2017 8:22 PM ET | Filed under: Icky Icky PooLegal MattersNick CarterAaron Carter

Aaron Carter's drama just will not let up!

Between his brother Nick Carter and his ex-girlfriend Madison Parker, he is really racking up the feuds. But is the negativity coming back to bite him?

According to TMZ, the Sooner Or Later singer had to call police on Wednesday to report that he's been the victim of a text message and phone call harassment campaign.

It seems pretty likely someone close enough to get Aaron's number is to blame, and that theory is backed up by sources close to him.

Aaron also reported to police an attempted break-in! If that's connected, it's definitely taking the harassment way too far…

