Amy Schumer Insists She Wasn't 'Demanding' Equal Pay To Chris Rock & Dave Chappelle In Netflix Negotiations — But She Does Want What She Deserves!

Amy Schumer knows her worth!

ICYMI, Variety reported earlier this week that the comedian approached Netflix to renegotiate her salary after learning what Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle were paid for their respective specials. It's said the Snatched star was able to get a significant pay raise after asking why Chris and Dave were paid $20 million for their routines, while she was being paid $11 million for The Leather Special.

Good for her, right?

Well, per usual, people on the Internet felt the need to chime in with why they think Amy doesn't deserve to be on the same playing field as the two comedic icons.

In response, the 36-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday (with a nearly-nude photo with her dog in a hot dog costume, no less) to clarify that she was not "demanding equal pay" — just more than the initial offer.

She penned alongside the pic (above):

"Thanks for chiming in on what you feel I deserve to be paid. I believe women deserve equal pay. However I don't believe I deserve equal pay to Chris and Dave. They are legends and 2 of the greatest comics of all time. I would like to say that I have been selling out arenas these last couple years. Something a female comic has never done. That's a big deal to me, especially because I know I do my best every night on stage for the audience and they have a good time. I didn't ask for the same as my friends. I did ask for more than the initial offer. I will continue to work my ass off and be the best performer I can be. The reports of me "demanding" or "insisting" on equal pay to them aren't a true. #fat #stealsjokes"

Listen, if you're not going to stand up for yourself, who will? Also, we just want to point out that if Amy were a male comedian we wouldn't even be having this conversation.

Get your money, honey!

