Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Katy Taylor Swift Britney Jen Aniston PerezTV
Home >> TV News, Celebrity Feuds, Legal Matters, Disney, Business Blitz >> Bill Nye The Science Guy Wants His Damn Money!

Bill Nye The Science Guy Wants His Damn Money!

8/24/2017 11:14 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsCelebrity FeudsLegal MattersDisneyBusiness Blitz

no title

Don't mess with Bill Nye the Science Guy!

According to TMZ, on Thursday, the 61-year-old educator filed a lawsuit against Disney — who marketed and distributed his famous PBS show — for cheating him out of $9 million!

Related: Bill Walks The Runway

In 2008, the company allegedly gave him a check for $585k, but told him months later that due to an error, he needed to return $496K.

To add insult to injury, they said they wouldn't give the TV presenter any more money until they got their $496K back.

When Nye asked for Disney's money records in 2016, he discovered they allegedly owed him $9.3 million since signing his contract in 1993!

The conglomerate has yet to comment.

Science doesn't lie!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Celebrity Hot Spots Around The World!
Bella Thorne Might Be Copying Miley Cyrus' Free Spirit Hippie Phase -- Evidence HERE!
Stars Who've Shared The Same Roles With Their Children!
Former Child Stars & Their Scandals Since Stardom!
From Farce To Fatality -- Biggest Festival Fails Of All Time
10 Sexy Teen Wolf Moments In Honor Of The Final Season Premiere!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Taylor Swift's New Single Look What You Made Me Do Is Seriously Lacking! LISTEN HERE!
Next story »
Darren Criss' Band Computer Games Enlists Stranger Things Star Gaten Matarazzo For Their New Video! WATCH!
See All Comments