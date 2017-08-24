Bill Nye The Science Guy Wants His Damn Money!

Don't mess with Bill Nye the Science Guy!

According to TMZ, on Thursday, the 61-year-old educator filed a lawsuit against Disney — who marketed and distributed his famous PBS show — for cheating him out of $9 million!

In 2008, the company allegedly gave him a check for $585k, but told him months later that due to an error, he needed to return $496K.

To add insult to injury, they said they wouldn't give the TV presenter any more money until they got their $496K back.

When Nye asked for Disney's money records in 2016, he discovered they allegedly owed him $9.3 million since signing his contract in 1993!

The conglomerate has yet to comment.

Science doesn't lie!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]

