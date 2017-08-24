Katy Perry finally dropped her Swish Swish music video early Thursday morning, and a lot of people thought it was pretty much an airball.

Critics didn't just dislike it because they found the vid utterly silly and toothless, completely avoiding the combative meaning behind the lyrics, but also because the jokes were seen as dated and immature.

Oh yeah, and also hurtful.

One of the guest stars playing Katy's basketball teammate was vlogger (and Twitter genius) Christine Sydelko (seriously, follow her @csydelko).

Unfortunately, her entire role in the video seemed to be the butt of some really unfunny fat jokes. Her nickname was "Shaquille O'Meals" and her stats were "5.7 tacos per minute." And all she did was eat the entire vid.

Even Christine's own YouTube cohost Elijah Daniel tweeted (but quickly deleted) some scathing criticism of the body shaming bit:

