Celine Dion Just Taught Us The Art Of Pivoting A Conversation With The Help Of Rihanna's Diamonds!

8/24/2017 4:25 PM ET | Filed under: RihannaMusic MinuteLove LineCeline DionDivasFunny

Shine bright like a diamond, Celine Dion.

The legendary singer was trying to free, free fall her way right out of this extremely awkward interview with a journalist who tried asking her about her dating life.

As you recall, Dion's husband, René Angélil, passed away after a long battle with cancer in January of last year.

Anyway, when the reporter asked:

"How are things going? It's a whole new world for you. You're a single woman now."

Celine responded by breaking out into Rihanna's Diamonds and Tom Petty's Free Fallin' to avoid the personal interrogation. ICONIC!

Watch it all go down (below)!

We'll have whatever she's having!

