Charleston police are currently involved in what's being called an "active shooter situation."

According to local paper The Post And Courier, the gunman shot and wounded at least one person and still has hostages after taking over a downtown restaurant with a gun.

Mayor John Tecklenburg says the situation is "not an act of terrorism":

"This was not a hate crime. This was a disgruntled employee."

Local witnesses say an older man wearing a kitchen apron entered Virginia's brandishing a revolver and said:

"I am the new king of Charleston."

He then directed customers to the back, where they filed out of the restaurant then gave police their accounts.

SWAT officers currently have the building surrounded.

