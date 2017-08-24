Are Chris Pratt & Anna Faris Secretly Working On Their Marriage In Couples Counseling? New Deets HERE!

Home Videos Photos Shop
8/24/2017 9:47 AM ET | Filed under: Love LineAnna FarisTherapyChris PrattBreakups

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris

A glimmer of hope!

As you know, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris unexpectedly announced their decision to separate earlier this month — and now it sounds like the parents-of-one could possibly be working on their eight-year marriage in couples counseling!

One source told Life & Style:

"It's the first time they've ever been in counseling together and it only happened after they split. They have committed to it. They are trying to keep the pressure low by doing it out of the spotlight, but there is still a lot of love between them."

As expected, it seems Chris' blossoming career is a source of contention for the two actors:

"It's been very intense, with Anna discussing how she feels isolated with Chris gone so much of the time and her career taking a backseat. Chris gets frustrated because Anna is in the industry, too, and knew the commitments involved when she married him."

Ultimately, the celebs are said to be committed to making things work by "staying positive" for their four-year-old son, Jack:

"They've been focusing on how to make the family a priority. They've talked about how they need to find a way to compromise more if they want to find a way to save their marriage."

Are U hoping Chris and Anna get back together?? SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

