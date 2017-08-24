Colton Haynes & Charlie Carver Passionately Kiss In This Sexy Teen Wolf Clip! WATCH!

Werewolf on werewolf action!

Although he left the hit MTV series after season two, Colton Haynes returns to Teen Wolf during its sixth and final season where his character Jackson is noticeably different.

After spending time in London, he found a boyfriend who is none other than Ethan, played by Charlie Carver!

In the following clip, Ethan is pissed when he thinks Jackson flaked on their anniversary plans. Right before he gives up hope, Jackson literally busts through the door along with some evil hunters!

Luckily, the two studs fight the baddies off, and at the end, enjoy a hot makeout sesh!

See the steamy clip (below)!

