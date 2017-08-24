Darren Criss' Band Computer Games Enlists Stranger Things Star Gaten Matarazzo For Their New Video! WATCH!

Home Videos Photos Shop
Nothing Strange about this!

On Thursday, Darren Criss' indie alt-pop band Computer Games released the music video for their track Lost Boys Life featuring Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo!

Related: Darren Criss Says He's Entitled To Take 'One' Nude Selfie

The cute kid — who plays Dustin in the hit Netflix series — was also featured in Katy Perry's clip for Swish Swish! Damn he's busy!

In the video, Matarazzo is tired of his 9-5 job and just wants to rock out! Don't we all?

Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

