Science Envoy Resigns From State Department & Leaves A Hidden Message For Donald Trump In His Resignation Letter!

government official hides impeach in resignation letter

So savage!

Professor Daniel Kammen, a science envoy with the State Department, resigned from his post in the most epic way on Wednesday — by using the first letter of each paragraph in his resignation post to spell out the word "IMPEACH." GENIUS.

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Acrostic shade FTW!

This is the second time in a week that a government official has featured a hidden message denouncing Donald Trump in a resignation letter. We couldn't be prouder of the California-Berkeley energy professor for taking a stand against POTUS.

[Image via Twitter/WENN.]

