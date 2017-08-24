Science Envoy Resigns From State Department & Leaves A Hidden Message For Donald Trump In His Resignation Letter!

So savage!

Professor Daniel Kammen, a science envoy with the State Department, resigned from his post in the most epic way on Wednesday — by using the first letter of each paragraph in his resignation post to spell out the word "IMPEACH." GENIUS.

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Mr. President, I am resigning as Science Envoy. Your response to Charlottesville enables racism, sexism, & harms our country and planet. pic.twitter.com/eWzDc5Yw6t

— Daniel M Kammen (@dan_kammen) August 23, 2017

Acrostic shade FTW!

This is the second time in a week that a government official has featured a hidden message denouncing Donald Trump in a resignation letter. We couldn't be prouder of the California-Berkeley energy professor for taking a stand against POTUS.

