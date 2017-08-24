Welp, it doesn't sound like Donald Trump's un-American transgender military ban is going anywhere.

On Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported the White House will be sending guidance to the Pentagon on how to go about turning down transgender soldiers from entering the armed forces, kicking out transgender people who are currently enlisted, and cutting all funds for transition medical treatment.

Related: Trump Only Cares About Winning The Next Election

Trump is expected to send a two-and-a-half-page memo to Defense Secretary Jim Mattis outlining implementation of the policy "in coming days." Mattis will reportedly have six months to carry out the policy.

We'll keep you updated as we learn more about this tragic ban.

[Image via Ulrich Stamm/Future Image/WENN.]

Tags: disgusting!, donald trump, legal matters, lgbt, politik, social issues, transgender