This is legitimately painful to watch.

Authorities in Denver, CO have launched an investigation into one high school's cheer coach and administration after footage of a freshmen student being forced into a split position surfaced. How awful.

Related: Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Works A Normal Summer Job

The video, which was released by NBC affiliate KUSA, features a teenage girl from East High School as she screams out in pain while her legs are pulled apart by her coach and teammates. You can clearly hear the student beg for the force to stop, but sadly, no one heeded her pleas.

WARNING: The video (below) may be too intense and disturbing for some:

[Image via KUSA/TODAY/NBC.]