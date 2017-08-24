This Is Gal Gadot's One-Boob Response To All The Wonder Woman Body Shamers!

Gal Gadot isn't going anywhere!

Wonder Woman killed in theaters, earning $800 million worldwide, landing its spot as the fifth highest-grossing film of 2017!

But even so, the actress is well aware of the film's haters and critics!

Dishing to Rolling Stone for the August 25 issue, the starlet was surprised some people took offense to an Israeli playing the role:

"Oh, my God, seriously, you guys?"

And then there was the issue with the size of her boobs:

"I told them, 'Listen, if you want to be for real, then the Amazons, they had only one boob. Exactly one boob. So what are you talking about here? Me having small boobs and small ass? That will make all the difference.'"

Working alongside director Patty Jenkins, Gal made it clear they knew exactly how they wanted Wonder Woman to come off:

"I didn't want to play the cold-hearted warrior. We didn't want to fall into the clichés."

In fact, the 32-year-old had to film reshoots AND Justice League while pregnant with her second kiddo

"We cut open the costume and had this green screen on my stomach. It was funny as hell – Wonder Woman with a bump."

Not to be thought "weak," Gal waited to tell her costars about the pregnancy:

"I didn't want attention. The default should be that women get the job done, but there's a long way to go and a lot of reprogramming that needs to be done to both genders."

For real!

The Israeli star is undoubtedly preaching feminism:

"People always ask me, 'Are you a feminist?' And I find the question surprising, because I think, 'Yes, of course. Every woman, every man, everyone should be a feminist. Because whoever is not a feminist is a sexist.'"

The success of Wonder Woman even proves it to a point:

"It just shows that the world was ready for a female-driven action movie."

Read on for even more HIGHlights from Gal's interview with Rolling Stone:

On getting the role of Wonder Woman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: "Zack [Snyder] called me and was like, 'So do you know what you're testing for?' I said, 'No.' He said, 'Well, I'm not sure if you have her in Israel, but did you hear about Wonder Woman?'" On Joss Whedon taking over Justice League after Zack stepped down following a family tragedy: "Look. Joss, to my understanding, was Zack's choice to finish the movie. And the tone can't be completely different because the movie was already shot. Joss is just fine-tuning." On winning Miss Israel but purposefully botching Miss Universe by picking the wrong outfits and pretending not to speak English: "I told myself, 'I'm just gonna do this. They're gonna fly us to Europe, and I'm gonna get to tell my grandchildren that Grandmom did the Miss Israel thing.' Little did I know that I would win. I knew that I did not want to win Miss Universe. It wasn't my thing. For an 18-year-old, it looked like too much responsibility. I lost majorly. I victoriously lost."

Amazing!!

We're learning so much about the actress, but you can find out more by checking out her full interview HERE!

