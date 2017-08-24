This Sexy Jon Snow Halloween Costume Is Definitely NOT Winter Wear…

If something is big in pop culture, there's a sexy Halloween costume of it. It is known.

But Yandy is going beyond the wall with their latest entry, a different kind of Game Of Thrones homage — a sexy Jon Snow costume for women!

The unofficial costume is called "Sexy Northern Queen," but it's pretty obviously patterned after Kit Harington's outfit as Lord Commander of the Night's Watch.

Related: Game Of Thrones Season Finale Title Has Fans Hot & Bothered On Twitter!

So if your boyfriend has some unresolved feelings for the King in the North, or you just want to get in character to bend the knee for your own Queen Daenerys, the gender-bending look can be yours for $149.95.

You can pre-order now, but not for the finale. The costume won't ship until late September in time for Halloween.

Would YOU rock the sexy Jon Snow??

[Image via Yandy/HBO.]

Tags: game of thrones, halloween, jon snow, kit harington, tv news, yandy