Should We Be Worried For Sansa? Throwback To Ned Stark Letting Arya Keep Needle In Season One: 'Try Not To Stab Your Sister With It'

Uh oh. We just got very nervous for Sansa Stark's fate on Sunday's Game Of Thrones season finale!

Last week's episode left things off pretty tense between Arya (Maisie Williams) and Sansa (Sophie Turner) in Winterfell, with the Lady in the North finding her little sis' creepy Bag O Faces and a girl threatening to cut her big sis' pretty little face off.

Fans didn't entirely buy whether or not Arya was genuinely upset with Sansa over her actions from way back in season two — in fact, many speculate this is just part of Arya's plan to kill Littlefinger.

Photo: Melt Winter With This Sexy Jon Snow Halloween Costume

But looking back on an intimate scene from season one foreshadows a MUCH darker ending could be in store!

In the clip, Ned Stark (R.I.P.) catches Arya with Needle for the first time. She huffs and puffs about hating the Lannisters and by extension Sansa (but later takes that part back). When Ned allows his daughter to keep the sword, it comes with a fatherly precaution:

Back then, "try not to stab your sister with it" sounds like a fun line to end a scene with. But now that we're in the high stakes of the seventh season — and checking our watches for the last time we had a truly heartbreaking death the show is known to deliver — we're really hoping Arya heeds her father's advice!

Should we be worried for Sansa? Share your thoughts (below)!

[Image via HBO.]

Tags: conspiracy corner, family, game of thrones, maisie williams, sophie turner, tv news