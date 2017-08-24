Consumer Watchdog Group Comes For Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Over Alleged Deceptive Marketing — But Goop Hits Back!

Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop is coming under fire — AGAIN!

Watchdog group Truth In Advertising (TINA) came after the actress' lifestyle site this week, mainly alleging Goop is promoting products in a deceptive manner.

After an investigation into the site's marketing, the non-profit org filed a formal complaint with two California district attorneys. They released a statement published on their site Tuesday, reading:

"Goop's marketing has revealed more than 50 instances in which the company claims, either expressly or implicitly, that its products (or those it promotes) can treat, cure, prevent, alleviate the symptoms of, or reduce the risk of developing a number of ailments. These include crystal harmonics for infertility, rose flower essence tincture for depression, black rose bar for psoriasis, wearable stickers for anxiety, and vitamin D3 for cancer. The problem is that the company does not possess the competent and reliable scientific evidence required by law to make such claim."

It continued:

"​TINA.org warned Goop about its unsubstantiated, and therefore deceptive, health and disease-treatment claims in an Aug. 11 letter to the company and its celebrity founder and CEO. In the letter, TINA.org signaled its intent to alert government regulators if Goop did not take corrective action by Aug. 18. A day before the deadline, after communicating with Goop's outside counsel, TINA.org provided the company with a list of Goop and Goop-promoted webpages containing illegal health claims. Despite being handed this information, Goop to date has only made limited changes to its marketing."

It's interesting because as you may remember, Goop actually name-dropped NASA in a post about Body Vibes stickers, which claimed to use "NASA space suit material" to "rebalance the energy frequency in our bodies."

NASA quickly shut down those claims!

But on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the controversial site released a statement about the deceptive marketing allegations:

"Goop is dedicated to introducing unique products and offerings and encouraging constructive conversation surrounding new ideas. We are receptive to feedback and consistently seek to improve the quality of the products and information referenced on our site. We responded promptly and in good faith to the initial outreach from representatives of TINA and hoped to engage with them to address their concerns. Unfortunately, they provided limited information and made threats under arbitrary deadlines which were not reasonable under the circumstances. Nevertheless, while we believe that TINA's description of our interactions is misleading and their claims unsubstantiated and unfounded, we will continue to evaluate our products and our content and make those improvements that we believe are reasonable and necessary in the interests of our community of users."

Sounds like they're going to have to do better than that!

Still, we have a feeling Gwynnie already has her lawyers on top of this! There's no way she's letting Goop go down.

