This High School Musical 4 Fan-Made Trailer Will Make You Long For The Sequel That Will Probably Never Happen!

8/24/2017 1:21 PM ET

Is a Wildcat reunion on the horizon!?

Not quite… but one fan made it possible to see what it might look like if we were ever blessed with a High School Musical 4!

Using footage from the stars' more recent works — including clips from various forgettable Zac Efron movies, the Vanessa Hudgens superhero sitcom that went nowhere, and Ashley Tisdale doing… ballet? — a YouTube user orchestrated a pitch perfect fan made trailer titled Once A Wildcat: A High School Musical Story.

Photos: Aly & AJ Are Post-Disney In Playboy!

It's mostly endearing looks and unrelated bits of deep dialogue — but seeing the older cast backed by a candlelight version of What I've Been Looking For makes us want this film to actually happen!

See what Troy, Gabriella, and the gang are up to a decade after graduating in the fan made trailer (below)!

[Image via Disney.]

