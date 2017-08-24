Home Videos Photos Shop
JAY-Z & Justin Timberlake Reportedly In Talks For The Super Bowl Halftime Show!!

8/24/2017 1:24 PM ET

Super Bowl halftime show talks are beginning!

This is HUGE!

We're hearing JAY-Z and Justin Timberlake are in talks to perform during the Super Bowl LII (52) halftime show in Minneapolis on February 4!!

While nothing has been confirmed, the rapper's 4:44 album would probably be a huge hit! Plus, JT is said to be releasing his own album in early 2018, so there's that!

We'll continue to update you!

In the meantime, let us know, would U be here for a JAY & JT joint performance??

