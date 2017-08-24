Jennifer Aniston Slams All The Baby Bump Accusations & 'Sensitive' Talk About Whether Or Not She Is Having Kids!

Jennifer Aniston has had enough of the pregnancy rumors!

The candid actress has opened up about the body-shaming, childless-shaming in the past, and as the speculation continues to swirl, she's not letting it go without speaking up!

In a new interview with Glamour, the Friends star revealed she's sick of the shit!

Talking about what word or phrase she could ban from tabloids, Jen admitted:

"About me, specifically? Too many, I can't choose. I would say, I think the best one would be a picture of me with a hand over my stomach, saying 'Finally Pregnant!'"

She elaborated:

"If your body is in a normal moment of having had a bite or two, or you're having a moment of bloat, then there's arrows circled around your stomach, telling you that you're pregnant. And it's like, actually no, it's just my body. Not that it's any of your business to begin with. Having a child, as we know, is no one's business except the couple or individual that's going through it."

Plus, the ageless beauty shared it's not every woman's dream to have kids either:

"My ideas of what a happy life and fulfilled life are might be different from other people's. I think it's to each their own. Nobody's right to judge someone else's choices. No one knows what's going on beyond the four walls of your home, of these people who are having or not having children. It's a very sensitive area to go to, especially. It's sensitive to me."

And it's not just the pregnancy rumors, but the world's perception of aging:

"I don't think life stops after 50—if anything, it gets more and more exciting. For some reason, we don't honor or pay respect to aging. It's something that we look at as a negative, and yet every single person on this planet does it. I don't understand why it's not something that's celebrated, why there's some sort of an expiration date on who you are as a person worth watching and a story being told about you. It makes absolutely no sense."

The 48-year-old could pass for half her age, but she believes beauty lies on the inside, too:

"You have to be really comfortable in your skin. You have to start with being in love with [who] you are, with who you've become. I've been a very fortunate woman in that I have a group of girlfriends that are about as deep and conscious and mindful as they come. That to me is what beauty is. It's being as full and complete of a human being as you possibly can be. And that means going to therapy, figuring out your darker corners, and getting to work on them, so you're not passing on your negative experiences—and trying to become a fully realized human being, so you can go out in the world and bring that to people."

Especially at a time when social media is SO important:

"Right now, women's worth is being quantified by how they look and their Instagrams and likes. That's all so self-created, so why are we trying to add to that? It's hard enough to be a young woman, or man, growing up and trying to find your identity, rather than having a whole Internet of people weighing in on it. It makes me sad for those kids."

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]

Tags: aging, baby blabber, beauty, body-shaming, glamour, jennifer aniston, pregnancy talk, pregnany rumors