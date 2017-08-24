Moms are the best!

This week, Twitter user @AintNoHoIIyBack shared a hilarious text exchange with her mother after she was locked out of their shared bank account because she didn't know her mom's answers to the security questions.

When asked which celebrity she most resembles, Holly's mom *obviously* picked Jennifer Aniston -- who wouldn't?!

Related: Jake Paul Douche-Splains His Disney Firing

We kinda see the resemblance though! LOLz!

Read the adorable viral convo (below)!!

[Image via Twitter/Nicky Nelson/WENN.]