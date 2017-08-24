Home Videos Photos Shop
Will David Foster's Daughter Be The Next Addition To The List Of John Mayer's Famous Ex-Girlfriends?!

8/24/2017 12:08 PM ET | Filed under: Love LineJohn MayerInstagramBreakups

John Mayer and David Foster

Classic John Mayer!

The 39-year-old sent a flirty message to David Foster's daughter, Erin, on her birthday Wednesday night — through her dad's Instagram!

After the 67-year-old music producer shared a photo in honor of his "fav daughter," the Gravity singer wasted no time before commenting:

"Can you put a good word in for me?"

No shame in your game, bb!

Related: Katy Perry's Relationship Advice!

With that said, do you think Erin could potentially wind up on Mayer's list of famous exes?? See which company she'd potentially be keeping by scrolling through the gallery (below)!!

[Image via Instagram/WENN.]

