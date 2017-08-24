Will David Foster's Daughter Be The Next Addition To The List Of John Mayer's Famous Ex-Girlfriends?!

Classic John Mayer!

The 39-year-old sent a flirty message to David Foster's daughter, Erin, on her birthday Wednesday night — through her dad's Instagram!

After the 67-year-old music producer shared a photo in honor of his "fav daughter," the Gravity singer wasted no time before commenting:

"Can you put a good word in for me?"

No shame in your game, bb!

With that said, do you think Erin could potentially wind up on Mayer's list of famous exes?? See which company she'd potentially be keeping by scrolling through the gallery (below)!!

Tags: breakups, david foster, erin foster, instagram, john mayer, love line