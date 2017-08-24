Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Katy Taylor Swift Britney Jen Aniston PerezTV
Home >> Legal Matters, Beauty Buzz, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian >> Another Kardashian Lawsuit In The Books!

Another Kardashian Lawsuit In The Books!

8/24/2017 5:48 PM ET | Filed under: Legal MattersBeauty BuzzKim KardashianKhloe KardashianKourtney Kardashian

no title

More legal drama is over for the Kardashians!

As you may remember, Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian launched their low-priced Khroma Beauty makeup line back in 2012. Upon launch, they were dragged into MULTIPLE legal battles over the name "Khroma". One complaint was from Chroma, a high-end makeup line, and the other from Kroma, a makeup line who trademarked the name "Kroma" before "Khroma" came along.

They eventually changed the name to Kardashian Cosmetics and settled out of court with Kroma's Lee Tillett.

Related: Kim Blocked The Snake Emoji From Her IG!

Hoping to get a piece of the pie, Kroma's European branch later came in trying to sue the famous sisters — but a judge just threw the case out because the issue had already been resolved with Tillett. This means the reality stars won't have to cough up any more dough to the beauty brand.

A relief, we're sure!

Katch up on all the rest of the Kardashian legal drama (below)!!

CLICK HERE to view "All The Times The Kardashians & Jenners Were Sued!"

CLICK HERE to view "All The Times The Kardashians & Jenners Were Sued!"

CLICK HERE to view "All The Times The Kardashians & Jenners Were Sued!"

CLICK HERE to view "All The Times The Kardashians & Jenners Were Sued!"

CLICK HERE to view "All The Times The Kardashians & Jenners Were Sued!"

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Former Child Stars & Their Scandals Since Stardom!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
From Farce To Fatality -- Biggest Festival Fails Of All Time
Celebs Who've Gone On Hiatus!
Kim Kardashian Needs Help With Instagram -- Check Out Her Latest Posts To See If You Agree!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Should We Be Worried For Sansa? Throwback To Ned Stark Letting Arya Keep Needle In Season One: 'Try Not To Stab Your Sister With It'
Next story »
We Effing Called It! Starbucks Is Officially Releasing The Mermaid Frappuccino!
See All Comments