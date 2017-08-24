Another Kardashian Lawsuit In The Books!

More legal drama is over for the Kardashians!

As you may remember, Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian launched their low-priced Khroma Beauty makeup line back in 2012. Upon launch, they were dragged into MULTIPLE legal battles over the name "Khroma". One complaint was from Chroma, a high-end makeup line, and the other from Kroma, a makeup line who trademarked the name "Kroma" before "Khroma" came along.

They eventually changed the name to Kardashian Cosmetics and settled out of court with Kroma's Lee Tillett.

Related: Kim Blocked The Snake Emoji From Her IG!

Hoping to get a piece of the pie, Kroma's European branch later came in trying to sue the famous sisters — but a judge just threw the case out because the issue had already been resolved with Tillett. This means the reality stars won't have to cough up any more dough to the beauty brand.

A relief, we're sure!

Katch up on all the rest of the Kardashian legal drama (below)!!

Tags: beauty buzz, khloe kardashian, kim kardashian, kourtney kardashian, legal matters