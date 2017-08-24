Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Katy Taylor Swift Britney Jen Aniston PerezTV
Home >> Icky Icky Poo, Music Minute, YouTube, Katy Perry, Twitter, Body, Viral: News, Controversy >> Katy Perry Gets Dragged For Body Shaming YouTuber With Nonstop Fat Jokes In Swish Swish Video
« Previous story
Making Momma Perez Proud!
Next story »
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Praises 10-Year-Old Boy Who Saved His Brother's Life Using Move From The Actor's Movie
See All Comments