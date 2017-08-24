The controversy surrounding Donald Trump's Treasury Secretary's wife is continuing to bite her in the butt!

As we previously reported, Steven Mnuchin's wife Louise Linton came under fire earlier this week after bragging about all her designer clothes in an Instagram post showing her getting off a government plane.

To make matters worse, she harshly responded to her critics in the comments, leading her to deleting the post and making her IG private.

Well even with a lame apology, those luxury designers she tagged on social media don't really want anything to do with the 36-year-old actress.

A Valentino spokeswoman told WWD:

