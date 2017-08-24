Lady GaGa Sobs About Being 'Alone' In One Of Several Teasers For The Gaga: Five Foot Two Documentary

The era of extra divas has arrived.

Between Taylor Swift's epic album announcement to Katy Perry taking forever to drop the Swish Swish video, we knew our favorite divas were reveling in the attention. Not to be outdone, Lady GaGa's Instagram page was flooded with promos for her upcoming documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two.

It seems as though the Million Reasons singer will show a vulnerable side of herself as clips feature the pop star struggling with her health and crying about being "alone."

Be sure to take a peek at the teasers for yourself (below).

A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Aug 23, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

#GagaFiveFootTwoA post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Aug 24, 2017 at 1:00am PDT

#GagaFiveFootTwoA post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Aug 24, 2017 at 3:00am PDT

#GagaFiveFootTwoA post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Aug 24, 2017 at 5:00am PDT

While there aren't many details circulating about the project, the hitmaker has been spotted being filmed by Me @ The Zoo documentarian Chris Moukarbel this past year. It's likely that the flick will feature footage from GaGa's Super Bowl performance, her making of Joanne, the split with Taylor Kinney, etc.

We're sure GaGa's Little Monsters are more than stoked about this documentary.

