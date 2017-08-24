Home Videos Photos Shop
Mariah Carey's Lambs Are Uniting With Taylor Swift's Swifties To Stop Despacito From Breaking Hot 100 Record!

8/24/2017

Taylor Swift to the rescue!!

It appears as though Mariah Carey's stans are rallying behind Miz Swift as she prepares to drop the first single from Reputation on Thursday evening. Why?? Well, because, MiMi's chart topper One Sweet Day is at risk of being dethroned as the longest-running No.1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Before we continue, let us give you some context. Back in 1996, the famed diva collaborated with Boyz II Men for a beautiful ballad and it dominated the chart for a mind-blowing 16 weeks. Mariah has kept this record for more than 20 years!!!

Now Justin Bieber's collab with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee (Despacito, duh) is threatening Carey's record as the track has spent 15 weeks on the chart. Obviously, this fact has sent Mariah's lambs into a panic (below).

Thankfully, Mariah's stans have a game plan on how to keep the A-lister's record — and Taylor plays a BIG part in the scheme. As Tay Tay is slated to drop a new single later tonight, the Lambs have chosen to stan the blonde pop princess (below) in order to give it enough traction to keep Despacito from dethroning One Sweet Day.

Genius. And you know what?? We're sure both Tay and MiMi are grateful for the support.

