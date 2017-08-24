Mariah Carey's Lambs Are Uniting With Taylor Swift's Swifties To Stop Despacito From Breaking Hot 100 Record!

Taylor Swift to the rescue!!

It appears as though Mariah Carey's stans are rallying behind Miz Swift as she prepares to drop the first single from Reputation on Thursday evening. Why?? Well, because, MiMi's chart topper One Sweet Day is at risk of being dethroned as the longest-running No.1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Related: Katy Perry Stans Are Feeling Mixed About The Swish Swish Vid!

Before we continue, let us give you some context. Back in 1996, the famed diva collaborated with Boyz II Men for a beautiful ballad and it dominated the chart for a mind-blowing 16 weeks. Mariah has kept this record for more than 20 years!!!

Now Justin Bieber's collab with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee (Despacito, duh) is threatening Carey's record as the track has spent 15 weeks on the chart. Obviously, this fact has sent Mariah's lambs into a panic (below).

i swear to god if despacito dethrones one sweet day for the longest #1 i'll officially lose faith in humanity pic.twitter.com/C8yPNbnFM2 — ava (@babydollriah) August 21, 2017

Can someone dethrone Despacito already? We can't let trash break @MariahCarey's One Sweet Day record… pic.twitter.com/GeQnm9GW5O — XTINA LAWS 🎱 (@XtinaLaws) August 10, 2017

regardless if despacito beats Mariah's record or not, she's held the record for 20 YEARS. plus One Sweet day has much more meaning pic.twitter.com/SeFovG1qX5 — Adventures Of Mimi (@CareyAdventures) August 21, 2017

Thankfully, Mariah's stans have a game plan on how to keep the A-lister's record — and Taylor plays a BIG part in the scheme. As Tay Tay is slated to drop a new single later tonight, the Lambs have chosen to stan the blonde pop princess (below) in order to give it enough traction to keep Despacito from dethroning One Sweet Day.

Me already thanking Taylor Swift for snatching that number one spot away from Despacito and keeping Mariah Carey's record entact pic.twitter.com/Z6Osbtowsu — totally good time (@totallygoodtime) August 23, 2017

I'm gonna say this, let's support Taylor Swift on Friday only to save Mariah Carey's record and destroy Despacito pic.twitter.com/dT496Js9lF — ㅤㅤㅤㅤ (@TheGloryBritney) August 23, 2017

Me supporting Taylor Swift's single on Friday to defend Mariah's BB Hot 100 record from Despacito pic.twitter.com/exrFlGmFBR — Anthony Carmen (@nthonyCarmen) August 22, 2017

Taylor's new song keeping Despacito from breaking Mariah's record pic.twitter.com/wl8kcOB8hX — mimi (@mariahlamb5ever) August 19, 2017

Taylor Swift is dropping a new single. Let's all focus our energy on getting her to #1 b/c D_spac_to is close to breaking Mariah's record. pic.twitter.com/Jc3BD7j4Zg — Dartunorro Clark🕵🏾 (@DartDClark) August 23, 2017

"Despacito will dethrone Mariah Carey's record" Taylor: pic.twitter.com/b53TQazbEC — Taylor Swift Facts (@blessedswifty) August 23, 2017

Genius. And you know what?? We're sure both Tay and MiMi are grateful for the support.

[Image via Instagram/WENN.]

Tags: boyz ii men, crazzzzy, daddy yankee, funny, highlarious, justin bieber, luis fonsi, mariah carey, music minute, taylor swift, viral: news