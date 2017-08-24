Sorry, Brad Pitt, Your Nude Photos From The '90s Didn't Impress Shania Twain Much!

Brad Pitt is shaking.

During a newly-released interview at Spotify HQ in New York City this month, Shania Twain revealed the 53-year-old heartthrob's infamous nude photo scandal with Gwyneth Paltrow inspired his shout-out in her 1997 hit song That Don't Impress Me Much!

We. Are. SCREAMING!

The country icon explained the lyric, "OK, so you're Brad Pitt? That don't impress me much," by saying:

"You want to know the truth about this story? I've never told this before. I'm going to say it now. I remember I had a girl friend visiting me and it was near Christmas and we were baking cookies. I was writing this album and there was a scandal of [Pitt] and Gwyneth [Paltrow] where there was naked photos of him. And this was like all the rage. I just thought 'I don't know what all the fuss is about.' I'm like, well that don't impress me much, I mean what is all the fuss. We see people naked every day. That's really what I thought. I wasn't picking on Brad Pitt. But that was just the association in that moment and things we make fusses about and whatever. Of course, it could have been any gorgeous guy."

Miz Twain clearly didn't think the actor's equipment was anything to write home about — but it certainly was enough inspiration to write one of the most legendary songs of all time!

