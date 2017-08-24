Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Katy Taylor Swift Britney Jen Aniston PerezTV
Home >> Legal Matters, Instagram >> Straight Outta Compton Actor Reportedly Arrested Twice After Going On Multiple Rampages

Straight Outta Compton Actor Reportedly Arrested Twice After Going On Multiple Rampages

8/24/2017 4:40 PM ET | Filed under: Legal MattersInstagram

no title

Straight into the slammer… twice?

Actor R. Marcos Taylor (above), who played Suge Knight in the film Straight Outta Compton, was arrested earlier this month after going on a rampage at a New Jersey bank.

According to TMZ, police were called to a TD Bank on August 8 after Taylor got violent, threatening to kill employees and even lunging at cops.

Law enforcement officials say the actor blew up over an issue with his bank card and had been hostile from the start. After losing his patience with an employee, he reportedly said "I will fucking kill you."

Related: Shailene Woodley MIGHT 'Run For Congress In A Couple Years'

When cops arrived on the scene, the martial artist reportedly got into a fighting stance, prompting officers to pepper spray and arrest him.

Taylor was charged with terroristic threats, obstruction of justice, and disorderly conduct — but apparently, his week of troublemaking wasn't over.

TMZ also reported that the very next day, Taylor was arrested for assault after allegedly attacking employees at an Italian restaurant.

Related: White Nationalist From Vice Doc Surrenders To Police

Sources say on August 9, the stuntman got into a heated argument with the manager of a Carrabba's Italian Grill in Green Brook, NJ — which led to Taylor punching the manager multiple times in the face.

According to Taylor's attorney, the actor got jumped in the parking lot and was hitting back in self-defense. The actor even penned a vague reference to his innocence on Instagram, writing:

"Don't believe everything you read #thatismyjudgement"

Restaurant employees, however, say Taylor started an all out brawl — even punching a woman in the head — in the restaurant, which led to employees dragging him out of the building. Taylor was reportedly charged with 4 counts of assault, 1 count of criminal mischief and 1 count of disorderly conduct.

Sounds like an intense few days — maybe it was just method acting that went too far?

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Former Child Stars & Their Scandals Since Stardom!
From Farce To Fatality -- Biggest Festival Fails Of All Time
Kim Kardashian Needs Help With Instagram -- Check Out Her Latest Posts To See If You Agree!
Stars Who've Shared Their Skin Issues With The World!
The Biggest Kardashian/Jenner Business Fails!
The Sexiest Shots Celebs Have Shared!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Colton Haynes & Charlie Carver Passionately Kiss In This Sexy Teen Wolf Clip! WATCH!
Next story »
Perez Recommends: MTV Invites Transgender Military Members to Video Music Awards
See All Comments