Everyone Just Lost Their Damn Minds Listening To Taylor Swift's New Single Look What You Made Me Do!

Consider the Internet officially broken.

On Thursday night, Taylor Swift dropped her brand new single Look What You Made Me Do, which is the first look we're getting at her upcoming album Reputation, and it's safe to say the Swifties are in full meltdown mode.

Ch-ch-check out the best reactions to her new bop (below)!!

Omg OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/oQNT8o7SlX

— Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) August 25, 2017

Anybody heard #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo yet? What do you think? I'M OBSESSED!!

— Todrick Hall (@todrick) August 25, 2017

this song makes me want to go punch everyone who has ever wronged me #RepitationERA #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo

— 🌙Frankie ⭐️ (@Frankietheflee) August 25, 2017

WE CAN'T GET OVER THIS LINE: I'M SORRY THE OLD TAYLOR CAN'T COME TO THE PHONE RIGHT NOW. WHY? OH, 'CUZ SHE'S DEAD. #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo

— Taylor Swift Updates (@SimplySFans) August 25, 2017

this one song destroys katy perry's entire last album #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo

— george michael bluth (@YOGAHOESER) August 25, 2017

Taylor just released the best song of 2017! She's coming for #1 with an experimental bop. When will the other girls? 😌 #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo pic.twitter.com/7UADIkq3ZO

— 🅴Ali (@AliJaneHolland) August 25, 2017

I'm not too sure what to think about this one… #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo #CuzShesDead

— Virginia Wei (@virvw) August 25, 2017

WHEN YOU THOUGHT TAYLOR CANT GET MORE SAVAGE THAN BAD BLOOD #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo

— Dale 🐍 (@DaleSwifty) August 25, 2017

TO BE HONEST TAYLOR THIS IS SCARY AS HELL #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo

— REPUTATION 📰 (@cleveageee) August 25, 2017

I'M SHAKING SO MUCH I FEEL LIKE I'M GONNA THROW UP #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo

— 10 GRAMMYS ✨ (@Swiftness13) August 25, 2017

She's out for blood and vengeance #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo

— TeaSwifty (@TeaSwizzy) August 25, 2017

I Love it Already. #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo

— Jannah L. Tampi (@jannahjannahLT) August 25, 2017

#LookWhatYouMadeMeDo OMFG I AM SPEECHLESS WTF AMAZING 👏🏽👏🏽

— bella (@elabellaxo) August 25, 2017

#LookWhatYouMadeMeDo has been on repeat since it came out

— nats 🌹 (@polaroidsofyou) August 25, 2017

OMFG TAYLOR'S NEW SINGLE IS SO DAMN GOOD SHE REALLY JUST DID THAT OMG THIS SOUND #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo

— ZEUS⚡️ (@RuledbyZeus) August 25, 2017

