Everyone Just Lost Their Damn Minds Listening To Taylor Swift's New Single Look What You Made Me Do!

8/24/2017 11:57 PM ET

Consider the Internet officially broken.

On Thursday night, Taylor Swift dropped her brand new single Look What You Made Me Do, which is the first look we're getting at her upcoming album Reputation, and it's safe to say the Swifties are in full meltdown mode.

Ch-ch-check out the best reactions to her new bop (below)!!

