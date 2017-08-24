Home Videos Photos Shop
Taylor Swift's New Single Look What You Made Me Do Is Seriously Lacking! LISTEN HERE!

8/24/2017 11:44 PM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteBritney SpearsKaty PerryTaylor Swift

The day has come. Taylor Swift has officially released her new single Look What You Made Me Do!

On Wednesday, the 27-year-old dramatically announced she would be dropping new music from her sixth album Reputation, and she made good on her promise.

In the sassy song, Miz Swift can be heard singing:

"I"m sorry. The old Taylor can't come to the phone right now. Why? Cause she's dead."

Overall, we are NOT impressed with TayTay's new tune. We're not feeling the chorus, the lyrics (which are not relatable in the slightest), or the overall production/structure.

In fact, Look What You Made Me Do kind of sounds like Britney Spears' Lucky, but way worse!

Hate to say it, but frenemy Katy Perry's Swish Swish is way better… and we didn't even like it that much! UGH!

LISTEN to the track for yourself (below)!

