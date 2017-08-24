As we're only days away from her hosting stint for the MTV VMAs, we aren't surprised that Katy Perry has decided to bless fans with a video for Swish Swish early on Thursday morning!

It's about damn time!!

In case you missed it, she actually teased it to Twitter on Monday, AKA the same day Taylor Swift returned to social media, which is interesting since the song is rumored to be about her former friend!

Nicki Minaj (obviously) stars in the vid, but so do Molly Shannon, Terry Crews, and many more as they face off on two basketball teams: The Sheep and The Tigers!

Unsurprisingly Katy is Team Tiger!

Watch it (above) and let us know what U think!!

