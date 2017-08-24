Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Katy Taylor Swift Britney Housewives PerezTV
Home >> Music Minute, Katy Perry, Twitter, Funny, Viral: News >> Katy Perry Stans Flock To Social Media To Weigh In On The Swish Swish Vid — & The Reviews Are MIXED!!
« Previous story
Listen To This: It's Exactly What You Think!
Next story »
Katy Perry Drops A Star-Studded Music Video For Swish Swish! Watch!
See All Comments