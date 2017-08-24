Jake Paul is quickly getting the reputation for being the annoying AF little brother that no one asked for.

But despite building a career off of pranks, fake assaults, and overall douchebaggery, the Vine-turned-YouTube star wants you to know he doesn't suck as much as you think he does!

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter (ugh, what?), the social media star spoke on the regrettable viral incident that led to his abrupt departure from the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark.

Back in July, KTLA had sent a crew to investigate claims that Paul and his YouTube housemates were pissing off their neighbors -- the posse had reportedly lit fires in a drained swimming pool, mounted dirt-bike drag races outside their rented house, and attracted swarms of rowdy "Jake Paulers" to the residential neighborhood in LA's Beverly Grove.

Paul and his band of vloggers responded with a YouTube-style ambush: launching a T-shirt cannon at the reporter, climbing on the roof of the news van, and making fun of the reporter's shoes while referencing a meme popular in 2015. (Know your brand, ppl!)

That incident was the final straw for Disney, which immediately dropped the incorrigible 20-year-old from one of the channel's staple sitcoms. He mellifluously explained:

