Usher Basically Just Answered $20 Million Herpes Lawsuit By Blaming Plaintiff For Having Casual Sex

Usher must have been caught a little on the back foot with this enormous herpes lawsuit. Not to mention the others that followed…

But now that the dancer has his balance again, he and his legal team are hitting back hard. According to legal documents acquired by TMZ, the first strategy is to get that shit thrown out completely!

Usher has moved the $20 million suit be dismissed as it provides no proof the singer was the source of the plaintiff's STD; because she didn't supply up-to-date testing, she could have gotten it from another sexual partner before or after him.

Reasonable. And it doesn't require Usher to deny his own alleged diagnosis.

But then in a sort of shady plan B tactic, the docs also put the fault back on the plaintiff for knowingly assuming the risk of "casual, unprotected sexual intercourse and/or oral sex."

Whoa! Maybe she was assuming the risk trusting that you would do the right thing and be honest with her! That is some real victim blaming right there.

