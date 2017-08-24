Home Videos Photos Shop
Get A Taste Of What's To Come On The Will & Grace Revival By Watching The NEW Teaser Trailer!

Get A Taste Of What's To Come On The Will & Grace Revival By Watching The NEW Teaser Trailer!

8/24/2017 11:55 AM ET | Filed under: TV NewsGay Gay GayDebra MessingHIGHlariousFunny

The gang's all back — and as funny as ever!!

We are SO looking forward to the Will & Grace reboot, especially now that we've gotten a taste of what's to come. On Wednesday, NBC dropped a new teaser trailer for the celebrated comedy's upcoming revival.

And it appears as though Will (played by Eric McCormack), Grace (played by Debra Messing), Jack (played by Sean Hayes), and Karen (played by Megan Mullally) are all up to their same old shenanigans. However, the jokes have been updated for the modern age.

Case in point, Just Jack is now on Grindr and Will and Grace are playing Heads Up! Be sure to ch-ch-check out the promo for yourself (above)!!

