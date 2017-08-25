Listen To This: She Needs Your Love!

This is very different from what we're used to from Adore Delano - and it's very good!!

The RuPaul's Drag Race alum has gone rock!

This is clearly influenced by Courtney Love and the epic riot grrrls and grunge gals from the '90s!

Whole 9 Yards will fill the hole in your heart!

Check it out above!

