Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump Returns To SNL's Weekend Update: Summer Edition To Talk Eclipses, Charlottesville, & Steve Bannon!

8/25/2017 9:59 AM ET | Filed under: TV NewsPolitikDonald TrumpAlec BaldwinSaturday Night Live

We've been exposed to so much Donald Trump lately without Alec Baldwin to eclipse the idiocy with comedy.

Thankfully, the actor returned to the Saturday Night Live stage this week to deliver a much needed presidential impersonation on Weekend Update: Summer Edition!

On Thursday, Baldwin turned up as POTUS to talk about the total solar eclipse, solving major Afghanistan problems (like where the country is on the map), and being the "tragic victim that came out of Charlottesville."

After clearing a few things up about his Charlottesville comments, Trumpwin called Steve Bannon to the podium to give his former chief strategist a grim farewell — and of course Bannon Reaper promised a chilling return. (Fingers crossed for some kind of Breitbart Inferno sketch in the fall!)

Ch-ch-check out the clip (above) to see the return of Baldwin's Trump!

