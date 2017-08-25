Corinne Olympios Is More Successful Than Ever! Get The Deets On The TWO Shows She Has In The Works!

Looks like everything is coming up roses for Corinne Olympios.

After her short-lived stint on Bachelor in Paradise turned into the biggest sexual misconduct scandal in reality TV, we're sure there were plenty who thought the controversial star was done with TV.

Related: DeMario Jackson REALLY Wants Bachelor In Paradise To Release That Footage…

Not so, according to her!

In an interview teasing her upcoming tell-all with Chris Harrison on next week's BiP, Corinne revealed to The Hollywood Reporter:

"I do have a [reality] show in the works, and I'm also working on a scripted show with one of my favorite producers."

A scripted show? Yep, Corinne is planning on stepping in front of the camera as both an actress and a real-life character.

She says she plans to release more details after telling her side of the story on Tuesday night.

Are YOU ready for more Corinne??

Tags: bachelor in paradise, corinne olympios, gifs, reality tv, the bachelor-ette, tv news