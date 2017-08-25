Bachelor's Nick Viall & Fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi Call It Quits On Their Engagement!

We can't say we're surprised to learn this…

On Friday, Bachelor stars Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi announced that they have decided to call it quits on their relationship. This news comes more than five months after fans witnessed their televised engagement on the ABC dating competition.

Related: Donald Trump Ruined BiP!

The former flames explained in a statement to E! News:

"It's with a great amount of heartbreak for the both us as we have decided to end our engagement. We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for. We will continue to be there for each other no matter what. This hasn't been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other."

Another one bites the dust!!

Of course, many in Bachelor nation saw this news coming as the twosome were plagued with breakup rumors throughout most of their relationship. Not to mention, many fans thought the pair didn't even like each other to begin with! Oof.

Regardless, our thoughts are with Nick and Vanessa as they cope with their heartbreak.

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: breakups, love line, nick viall, reality tv, sad sad, the bachelor-ette, tv news, vanessa grimaldi