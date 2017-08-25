Samantha Bennington is upset, and she is not biting her tongue anymore.
The ex-wife of the late Chester Bennington says that she was "disgusted" by the fact she and their 15-year-old son Draven were basically cut out of the Linkin Park singer's funeral services.
In a lengthy Facebook post, Samantha calls out specific events such as the fact they weren't allowed to speak, and that there was only one photo of Draven anywhere, and that none of his family was mentioned anywhere in the programs (which she says looked like "a cheap happy hour menu."
She also says she and her guests were purposely not included in an "after bowling celebration" following the service.
According to Samantha, organizers had no interest in honoring all of Chester's life, only the "12 years" they were a part of. And she has some harsh words for the unnamed persons responsible:
"I hope you like capitalizing on his death .. karma is real. I send you back all your energy to you a thousand time folds! Look in the mirror, I hope you like what you see. Business is business but I see Zero Love.."
Though she never says exactly who is responsible, she does mention that Draven was "never treated equally by T," presumably Chester's wife Talenda.
You can read the entire angry rant (below):
"I have been a lady, I have kept my mouth shut. I hold my head up high but as my head starts to lower I'm not in my own truth.
Today I speak & I'm not looking for conflict but I will not sit on my hands any longer.
Today Dra is staying home with me. Yesterday was too soon. We have many thoughts & emotions on how everything & everything by all of his "wrecking crew" involved is handling this.
We want to speak with the suicide foundation. We want to help others.
My son & I have not had an opportunity to speak not even at his funeral ( that only represented his life that he was married to his new wife) no photos but one of him anywhere, it was more like checking into KROQ's Weinie Roast Festival. Dra was never treated equally by T & never wanted to go there because of that. Now because he doesn't want to go into the home where his father's suicide took place, the rumors of me keeping my son from his siblings couldn't be further from the truth! How was that dinner we all met at??? Oh thanks for not honoring the one wish my son had by sharing his prayer with his siblings & throwing the rose quarts into the ocean with him. Thank you for not giving me or my 31 guests any knowledge of we're the "after bowling celebration was" oh & your phone calls hours later wondering were we were lmfao still never mentioned where to go, name of place or address, it was a disgusting delusional display on all people who spoke at the funeral & their characters. Never mentioning a man who grew up from a little boy and loved many things, becoming a rock star was just one thing! We're were photos of him,? why did the program look like a cheap happy hour menu?! I'm so disgusted on so many levels! Their were many friends & family that should have been there but when you turn a funeral into reducing someone's life into only 12 years that's what you get!
His parents both were not there (meaning his dad-both parents) mother was there for clarification , & his parents were not mentioned in the program, his siblings were not mentioned, the mothers of his children were not mentioned, even his own children were not listed on the program! There should have been photos of all of us together with our kids & separate. I'm so glad I have all the paper work to back up every judgement etc. especially the judgements that chester did protecting Dra so that our son went there when his dad was home only! Yes, in the end we are completely grateful to that judge.
My ex told me & shared a lot with Dra & I. I won't lie to my son for you or anyone. His dad told us both to our face everything when we were out to dinner, at our new home, etc. I'm sure he may of told us all what we would want to hear to get us all off his back. It doesn't matter if I'm ex wife or new wife or ex girlfriend. He choose to be with all of us, have children, & this isn't a blaming game. He is ultimately responsible.
However,
You all forget the sacrifice my husband & I made financially & keeping peoples positions in place when we we were young and participate making LP even happen. Shame on you!! The truth on every level will come out.
We haven't had the opportunity to honor his dad properly for his life time, & the lack of respect & honesty is just disgusting! We do not have a place to go or even any of his ashes!!!
You want my son to have some of his things, then give him something you feel is meaningful, do not force him to go into that house he is 15 and even from a year from now I don't think things will change. All our doctors, friends, & family are supporting my son & his choice, this is Draven my son not yours. He would rather not have a jacket from his dad then have you force him to go into that home. Thank you for returning the crystal draven gave him on his birthday this April from Buddha Matrea.
Yes, Bali, Healing's, meditation, therapist, yoga & fitness instructors!! We are filling up ourselves with healthiest ways possible. We need all of this especially now.
We know why your the way you are & say the things you say. Your afraid the truth will come out. I'm not speaking to just one person.
I hope you like capitalizing on his death .. karma is real. I send you back all your energy to you a thousand time folds! Look in the mirror, I hope you like what you see. Business is business but I see Zero Love..
Therapy even on weekends,,, whatever it takes.
The frustration is really on so many levels!
We know who are friends & family are so if your offended ., good then you read this & it applies!"
