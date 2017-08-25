In case you missed it, Taylor Swift released her first solo single in years, and it has a very different sound!

Look What You Made Me Do was released Thursday night with the singer taking very obvious shots at Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, and even Katy Perry!

This is no Bad Blood diss track!

Video: Sneak Peek Of Taylor's Look What You Made Me Do Video!

Being the lyricist that she is, Tay pointedly called out the Wests over their Famous feud. As you probably remember, the rapper referenced her in the controversial song, saying:

"I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous / I made that bitch famous"

The 40-year-old Chicago native also filmed his phone call with Taylor during his attempt to get her approval over one of the lyrics.

Seemingly in response, the 27-year-old starts off Look What You Made Me Do with:

