Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Taylor Swift Kim K. Katy Jen Aniston PerezTV
Home >> Music Minute, Demi Lovato >> Demi Lovato Delivers New Track Tell Me You Love Me Ahead Of Her Upcoming Album!

Demi Lovato Delivers New Track Tell Me You Love Me Ahead Of Her Upcoming Album!

8/25/2017 10:27 AM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteDemi Lovato

<a href=

TGIF! New music alert!

At midnight, Demi Lovato dropped the title track and second single from her upcoming album called Tell Me You Love Me — and after careful consideration, we're here to tell you we neither love it, nor hate it.

Related: Everything You Missed From Demi's 25th Birthday Party!

She basically doesn't deliver.

Stay tuned for her full album set to be released September 29, and be sure to listen to Tell Me You Love Me (below):

Let us know if you're loving it in the comments (below)!

[Image via Twitter.]

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Bella Thorne Might Be Copying Miley Cyrus' Free Spirit Hippie Phase -- Evidence HERE!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
From Farce To Fatality -- Biggest Festival Fails Of All Time
Celebs Who've Gone On Hiatus!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
MTV VMA Nominations 2017: Snubs, Surprises, & One AWKWARD Feud Face Off!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Taylor Swift's Album Reputation Drops On The 10th Anniversary Of Kanye West's Mom's Death — & People Are PISSED!
Next story »
Breaking Down Taylor Swift’s Look What You Made Me Do Lyrics — Here's How She Came For Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, & Katy Perry!
See All Comments