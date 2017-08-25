Demi Lovato Delivers New Track Tell Me You Love Me Ahead Of Her Upcoming Album!

TGIF! New music alert!

At midnight, Demi Lovato dropped the title track and second single from her upcoming album called Tell Me You Love Me — and after careful consideration, we're here to tell you we neither love it, nor hate it.

She basically doesn't deliver.

Stay tuned for her full album set to be released September 29, and be sure to listen to Tell Me You Love Me (below):

