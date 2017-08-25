Donald Trump Declares At The Last Minute That Tomorrow Is Women's Equality Day — The Guy Who Said THIS SHIT…

Donald Trump just released a declaration that August 26, the 97th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment — finally giving women the right to vote, would be a national holiday called Women's Equality Day.

Yes, August 26. Tomorrow.

He's not doing anything to actually make sure women are paid equally or have access to healthcare, but at least he's giving women a hollow gesture.

The well-ghostwritten announcement paints a flattering picture of his nothing accomplishments and ends with:

"I call upon the people of the United States to celebrate the achievements of women and observe this day with appropriate programs and activities."

Um, thanks for the heads up? We mean, it's not like anyone can really schedule a parade, a TV special, or any kind of celebration for the next day when they find out about it AFTER 4 P.M. EST ON A MOTHERFUCKING FRIDAY.

At this point we honestly couldn't say whether the press release coming so late is just the shoddy execution that comes with a half-staffed White House led by an incompetent buffoon -OR- the shady machinations of a petty woman-hater.

But the women of the U.S. know cheap convenience store roses when they see them.

It's easy to forget as he rushes headlong from one scandal to another that Drumpf has been saying truly vile, misogynistic things since before he even got the nomination. Here's a reminder — you know, for Women's Equality Day…

