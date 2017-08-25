Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Taylor Swift Kim K. Katy Nicki Minaj PerezTV
Home >> Music Minute, Fergie, Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, Nicki Minaj >> Fergie Drops TWO New Singles With Nicki Minaj & Rick Ross — And You Already Know Which One We Love More!

Fergie Drops TWO New Singles With Nicki Minaj & Rick Ross — And You Already Know Which One We Love More!

8/25/2017 12:11 PM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteFergieTaylor SwiftDemi LovatoNicki Minaj

Pop overload!!!!

With the highly anticipated but kind of underwhelming return of Taylor Swift (and Demi Lovato, in case you blinked and missed it), it's been a busy week in the world of pop music.

As if that wasn't already enough, we were also blessed with new music from Fergie!

A month before her second L.P. Double Dutchess drops, the songstress released two new collaborations with Rick Ross and Nicki Minaj — and we're loving one WAY more than the other!

Related: Nicki Shares Cryptic ‘Humble' Tweet Amid Swift-Mageddon!

Tbh, we could live without Fergie's hip-hop heavy single Hungry — the music video is just as forgettable — as it only reminds us that Fergie-ferg is best served pop.

That realization made listening to the songstress' upbeat, horn-filled track with Nicki that much more of a treat — You Already Know it's gonna be a hit!

Which song do you like more? Take a listen to You Already Know (above) and Hungry (below)!

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Celebs Doing The Dirty Dancing Lift!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Bella Thorne Might Be Copying Miley Cyrus' Free Spirit Hippie Phase -- Evidence HERE!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
From Farce To Fatality -- Biggest Festival Fails Of All Time
Celebs Who've Gone On Hiatus!
View Pics »
« Previous story
VOTE: Taylor Swift Embraces The Snake With New Merch For Sale — Will You Be Buying??
Next story »
'Badass' Nikki Reed Looks Healthy & Strong Trying Acro-Yoga Weeks After Daughter Bodhi Soleil's Birth!
See All Comments