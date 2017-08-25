Fergie Drops TWO New Singles With Nicki Minaj & Rick Ross — And You Already Know Which One We Love More!

Pop overload!!!!

With the highly anticipated but kind of underwhelming return of Taylor Swift (and Demi Lovato, in case you blinked and missed it), it's been a busy week in the world of pop music.

As if that wasn't already enough, we were also blessed with new music from Fergie!

A month before her second L.P. Double Dutchess drops, the songstress released two new collaborations with Rick Ross and Nicki Minaj — and we're loving one WAY more than the other!

Related: Nicki Shares Cryptic ‘Humble' Tweet Amid Swift-Mageddon!

Tbh, we could live without Fergie's hip-hop heavy single Hungry — the music video is just as forgettable — as it only reminds us that Fergie-ferg is best served pop.

That realization made listening to the songstress' upbeat, horn-filled track with Nicki that much more of a treat — You Already Know it's gonna be a hit!

Which song do you like more? Take a listen to You Already Know (above) and Hungry (below)!

Tags: demi lovato, double dutchess, fergie, hungry, music minute, nicki minaj, rick ross, taylor swift, you already know