Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Taylor Swift Kim K. Katy Nicki Minaj PerezTV
Home >> Personally Perez, PerezTV, Fifth Harmony, The PHP: Perez Hilton Podcast >> Fifth Harmony Should Know Better!

Fifth Harmony Should Know Better!

8/25/2017 3:11 PM ET | Filed under: Personally PerezPerezTVFifth HarmonyThe PHP: Perez Hilton Podcast

They're damned if they do but damned if they don't, but better to be do than not!

This and more on The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker on iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, or directly at PerezPodcast.com!

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Teen Choice Awards 2017: All The Red Carpet Pics!
Coachella 2017: Celebrity Sightings!
Grammy Awards 2017: All The After-Party Fashion!
Worst Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
People's Choice Awards 2017: All The Red Carpet Pics!
Perezcious Pics: January 8 - 14, 2017
View Pics »
« Previous story
Perez Recommends: 'Handbook for Mortals' Author Fires Back After Book Removed From Best Sellers List
Next story »
Ivanka Trump Tweets Out A Photo With Her Child Fan Mail (?) & Fails To Notice One Hilariously Shady Drawing!
See All Comments