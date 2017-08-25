Heather Taylor will never look at a pair of leggings the same way again.
On Tuesday, the Stratford High School principal gave a speech to her 10th grade class where she made body shaming comments against girls wearing leggings who are not a "size zero or a two."
Based on a recording obtained by ABC News 4, the South Carolina educator told the students:
"(Leggings are) meant to wear underneath a long shirt that covers your heiny, or a long sweater of some type, or a dress. It is not meant to be your actual pants, and if you have a shirt that comes to here, then you are showing everything. Yes, everything… The sad thing is with that, ladies — if someone has not told you this before, I'm going to tell you this now — unless you are a size zero or a two, and you wear something like that, even though you are not fat, you look fat."
Once the quote went viral, the Berkeley County School District employee received a flood of backlash for her "poor choice of words." One commenter wrote on a now-deleted Facebook post:
"I hope your comment about the kids weight didn't push them over to committing unthinkable actions… You are responsible for all of the kids that go to your school. Due to your poor choice of words you may have instilled a lot of horrible things in the student community."
On Thursday, Taylor released the following statement saying she did not intend "to hurt or offend any of my students in any way":
"Yesterday and this morning, I met with each class of the Stratford High School student body. I addressed a comment made during a 10th grade assembly and shared from my heart that my intention was not to hurt or offend any of my students in any way. I assured them all that I am one of their biggest fans and invested in their success. After speaking with our students and receiving their support, I am confident that, together, we are ready to move forward and have a wonderful year. Stratford High is a very caring community, and I want to thank all of our parents and students who have offered their support to me and provided me with an opportunity to directly address their concern. I am very proud to be a Stratford Knight."
On Friday, a group of senior students wrote and recited a letter of support to their principal where they acknowledge she is "human" and can "make mistakes" just like anybody else.
The exchange was filmed and posted on Facebook. See it (below):
