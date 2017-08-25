JAY-Z Confirms One Fan Theory About His & Beyoncé's Twins' Names — But The Other Is Way Off!

Fans have long held theories about how JAY-Z and Beyonce chose the names Rumi Carter and Sir Carter for their twins.

But it's only now, two months later, that Jay is finally confirming at least one of the inspirations.

Related: Relive Twitter's First Reactions To Beyoncé & JAY-Z's Baby Names!

On Friday's Rap Radar podcast, the Smile rapper explained:

"Rumi is our favorite poet, so it was for our daughter."

That's beautiful. Seeing as that was the only Rumi we knew for a long time, we had kinda guessed that one. But what about the Beyhive's guess that Sir was named after one of Bey's fave makeup artists?

Jay's explanation of his son's name does not include Sir John at all. Instead Jay says:

"And then Sir was, like, man, come out the gate. He carries himself like that. He just came out, like, Sir."

So it was all about his commanding personality? No namesake at all?

Damn, sorry, Sir John. And Sir Ben Kingsley. LOLz!

Innerestingly, this also tells us that at least Sir for sure was named after the birth, after they had already met him. And here we thought they were keeping the secret for months…

Video: Watch Beyoncé Fangirl Over Kendrick Lamar

Jay also spilled about how Blue Ivy Carter ended up doing her freestyle rap on his new album 4:44:

"She got the headphones and she climbed on the little stool, and then she just started rapping… I was like, 'Oh shit!' I have [the whole thing] on my phone. Five minutes! Five minutes of her doing that."

Aww! We love what a proud poppa he is!

"She kept doing that 'boom shakalaka, boom shakalaka'. I was like, 'Oh, she understands the concept of a hook.' She's 5, and she understands the concept of a hook."

For a rap mogul, that must be better than first steps!

[Image via Instagram/TIDAL.]

Tags: baby blabber, beyonce, blue ivy carter, celeb kidz, jay-z, music minute, perezcious parenting, rap radar, rumi carter, sir carter, sir john