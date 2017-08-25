Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent Gets NAKED To Make A Statement About Body Image!

This is one way of getting our attention…

On Thursday, Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent nearly broke Instagram when she posted the (above) naked pic flaunting her ASSets!

But why did the hostess drop thou?? To make a statement about body image, and how all women — no matter their size — should be celebrated! She added the following caption:

"Thin. Skinny. Super skinny. Thick. The thickest. Little bum. Small ass. Ass. Big booty. Whatever. Large. Medium. Small. Triple zero. I don't care. Women unite, ladies rise. No one can tell us how to act, how to be, what to say. No matter what you believe in, what you look like, we are women and we are free. We are in this together. Boys, you'll know if we want it. Our clothing or lack of, doesn't mean a thing. We are doing things for ourselves now. We are living for us. We are all we've got… #welcome2ourworldfellas#prepare #ladiesrise"

Although the controversial reality TV personality famously body-shamed co-star Katie Maloney-Schwartz last season on the hit Bravo show, she has since apologized.

To see the uncensored pic, ch-ch-check it out (below)!

